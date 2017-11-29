Longview turns in record breaking performance, ready for Klein Collins

Playing December football is expected at Longview, but at this time last year head coach John King and company were sitting at home. The Lobos were actually knocked out in the first round for the first time since 2005. No worries though, order has been restored and Longview is preparing to face undefeated Klein Collins in the regional semifinals on Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium.More >>
Playing December football at the high school level is special. Just ask New Diana who will take the field for a regional semifinal game on Thursday night for the first time since 1995. Over 15 East Texas programs in fact are still alive, and another team in West Rusk isn't too familiar with this type of success. The 10 and 1 Raiders though are in the third round for the second time in three years..More >>
Lufkin is in unfamiliar territory as they play Westfield Saturday in New Caney. No one on the team has been this far in the playoffs since going to high school.More >>
The Thanksgiving break gave high school football fans plenty to be thankful for. There are plenty of teams across East Texas that still have a shot at a state championship.More >>
