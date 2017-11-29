Longview turns in record breaking performance, ready for Klein Collins

Playing December football is expected at Longview, but at this time last year head coach John King and company were sitting at home. The Lobos were actually knocked out in the first round for the first time since 2005.



No worries though, order has been restored and Longview is preparing to face undefeated Klein Collins in the regional semifinals on Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium.



How about this, the Lobos enter the contest coming off a record breaking performance where they put up a program best 75 points in an

area round win over Jesuit.



An offensive explosion is a welcoming sight for Longview, who relied on its defense to win some games during the regular season while the offense

found its footing. About midway through year, coach King made the tough decision to go with his son Haynes at quarterback. The sophomore does things that drive dad crazy, but it is a move that has paid off.

Next up, the King's will try to unseat Klein Collins. The tigers are a perfect 11-0 on the year, have a running back in Isaiah Spiller committed to Oklahoma, and give up under 10 points per game. With that said, the Lobos are confident in their ability.

And this is fun to think about, if Longview gets the win, and Lufkin knocks off Spring Westfield, we will have an old fashioned East Texas showdown next week in the state quarterfinals.

