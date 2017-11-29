Community throws surprise Christmas party for local man

Christmas came early this year for Danny Miller, a resident at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

It took one social media post for a community to come together to make a Christmas miracle happen.

It's a known fact to those at Greenbrier that Danny Miller loves Christmas.

“It’s a time of giving and a time of love,” said Danny with a smile on his face.

Danny, 59, continues to be fascinated with Christmas and his belief for Santa Claus is stronger than ever.

“Danny has not had a lot of good Christmases,” said Jeff Miller, who is Danny’s cousin. “A lot of people in Anderson County came together on a Facebook Page and this thing blew up.”

In less than 10 days a Christmas miracle unfolded, thanks to a post by a family-friend Debbie Wesson.

Since Danny is well-known in the community for his outgoing personality it was not long before a Christmas party donation came pouring in.To make it a surprise Danny was taken out to eat, and while he was away the staff of Greenbrier decorated his room with lights, garland and a tree.Even Santa did his part to Surprise Danny.

“Well, Santa left me some goodies in my room,” said Danny.



Danny's room was filled with gifts for him and his mom, who also lives in the facility with him.

When asked if he was going to unwrap his gifts, Danny promised is was going to wait until Christmas.

He beamed with joy that was all made possible thanks to a community coming together



“ I want to thank all of y’all for your work, and all you have done Santa,” said Danny.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.