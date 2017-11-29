Marvin United Methodist Church kicks off 'Christmas Downtown'

The Marvin United Methodist church opens its doors to the public for its annual ‘Christmas Downtown" concert series.

Tyler Junior College's Music Department kicked off the holiday concert series earlier today with a free show.

The TJC's chamber singers and concert choir serenaded the audience.

Dr. Eric Posada the conductor for the department says planning for this show started shortly after their fall performance.

“Our goal today of singing these Christmas pieces, not just Christmas pieces, but also profound ones is hopefully a positive impact on them. It’s for them to keep going in a positive manner,” said Posada.

Marvin Methodist Church will host a different musical group at noon for a free concert every Wednesday until December 20.



