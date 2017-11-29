Funny police recruitment video goes viral

NEW ZEALAND (CNN) - It's being called "the most entertaining recruitment video yet." And it's quickly gone viral.

This video comes from New Zealand Police Recruitment. It showcases the many different facets of police work, plus features appearances by 70 officers, a police band, helicopters and a cat dressed in a police uniform.

Since it was posted on New Zealand Police Recruitment's Facebook page over the weekend, the video has received more than 3 million views and more than 55,000 shares.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.