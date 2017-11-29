VIDEO: Suspect in fatal trooper shooting assaulted ETX deputy in 2015

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day had previously beaten a Smith County deputy and tried to take his gun.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Dabrett Black had a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

Photos following the incident show the deputy bleeding and injured.

Back in March 2015, Smith County deputies responded to an assault call in Lindale in the area of FM Roads 4116 and 4117. When they arrived, they learned that Black had Deputy Wesley Dean when Dean attempted to physically restrain Black. Dean was injured during the confrontation, receiving cuts and scratches to his face.

In the video, released to KLTV by the Smith County District Attorney's office, Black is seen beating a deputy and holding him on the ground.

Read more here.

A plea agreement filed in March 2016 shows a Smith County prosecutor recommended a one-year jail sentence on a misdemeanor assault charge in lieu of the two felony charges. On March 9, 2016, the charge of taking a weapon from an officer was dismissed and the assault against public servant was downgraded to misdemeanor assault.

Records show Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putnam signed off on the plea deal, but did not get the signature required by District Attorney Matt Bingham or the First Assistant District Attorney April Sikes.

In a letter memo signed on Nov. 27, 2017, Bingham sent a memo to his office that no dismissals are to be turned in to the felony courts without their signatures. Failure to do so could result in termination.

Black also had other run-ins with police.

In July of 2017 Black led police on a 105 mile per hour chase in Smith County. Dabrett intentionally rammed his vehicle, according to officials. The deputy inside had to be extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Read more here.

Then, on Nov. 24, Black was formally charged with capital murder for the death of Trooper Damon Allen. Allen was killed south of Fairfield on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

The trooper obtained Black's driver's license and returned to his patrol vehicle. While he was walking back to his patrol car, Black exited his vehicle with a rifle, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said that Black stood beside the driver side door of the patrol car and fired multiple shots at Allen while he was in the driver's seat. Allen then attempted to exit the patrol vehicle, but he had sustained at least one fatal gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

Related:

+Suspect who shot, killed Texas DPS trooper has Lindale ties

+Suspect in fatal shooting of DPS trooper formally charged?

+The Latest: Funeral set for slain Texas state trooper?

+VIDEO: DPS troopers gather to honor fallen brother, funeral arrangements set?



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.