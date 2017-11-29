Better East Texas: Texas still needs a helping hand

With all the ongoing news across our nation and the world, it is easy to lose sight of needs that don’t have a breaking news component. But it has only been a few short months since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area and other parts of the Texas Gulf Coast. The first responders have returned home, shelters are closed but the impact of this devastating event is still being felt. In fact, the need is greater in some ways now that when the hurricane struck.

So, this holiday season, when we have a roof over our heads, when we sit down safely and securely with family and friends, can we remember the millions of our friends and neighbors in Texas that are still struggling? Please remember, as well, that the way to help is still there. We have created a giving clearinghouse on our website, KLTV.com, where you can give through the One Texas effort. Look for the One Texas banner on our home page and click on it to see how you can give.

There are links to the Salvation Army, The Red Cross and more than a dozen other charities set up to channel giving to those who need it. There is a link to Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt’s Foundation which has raised almost $40 million in aid. Watt is truly one of those NFL players using his platform for good. He and others have stepped up and we need to continue to respond. This is a time of giving and doing so will make for a Better East Texas.

