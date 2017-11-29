Better East Texas: Bullying's catastrophic effects

It's been non-stop practicing for the cast of Tyler Junior College's "The Nutcracker" production.More >>
The trial for the man accused in the wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman in Tyler continues today.More >>
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day had previously beaten a deputy and tried to take his gun.More >>
Christmas came early this year for Danny Miller, a resident at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It took one social media post for a community to come together to make a Christmas miracle happen. It's a known fact to those at Greenbrier that Danny Miller loves Christmas. “It’s a time of giving and a time of love,” said Danny with a smile on his face. Danny,59, continues to be fascinated with Christmas and his belief for Santa Claus is stronger than ...More >>
Playing December football is expected at Longview, but at this time last year head coach John King and company were sitting at home. The Lobos were actually knocked out in the first round for the first time since 2005. No worries though, order has been restored and Longview is preparing to face undefeated Klein Collins in the regional semifinals on Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium.More >>
