Longview man arrested in Camp County on sexual assault warrant

Christmas came early this year for Danny Miller, a resident at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It took one social media post for a community to come together to make a Christmas miracle happen. It's a known fact to those at Greenbrier that Danny Miller loves Christmas. “It’s a time of giving and a time of love,” said Danny with a smile on his face. Danny,59, continues to be fascinated with Christmas and his belief for Santa Claus is stronger than ...