Longview man arrested in Camp County on sexual assault warrant

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
CAMP COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Gregg County man was arrested in Camp County on an outstanding aggravated sexual assault warrant.

According to Longview Police Department, on November 28 at around 8 p.m., the U.S. Marshall's Violent Crimes Task Force and the Camp County Sheriff's Office arrested Julio Sanchez, 27, of Longview, on an outstanding aggravated sexual assault warrant out of Gregg County. Sanchez was found on County Road 4110 in Camp County. 

Sanchez is currently awaiting extradition back to Gregg County. 

