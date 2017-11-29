Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in Wood County child sex assault case

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in a child sexual assault case.

On Nov. 2 in a Wood County courtroom, Paul Bell, 57, was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Bell was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count of assault. Those sentences will run concurrently. He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison on the count of indecency.

Judge Jeff Fletcher presided over the case and Wood County District Attorney Jim Wheeler and Assistant District Attorney Joey Fenlaw presented the cases for the State of Texas.

"Citizens of Wood County have made a strong statement that crime, a Child, will not be tolerated in our County," the district attorney's office said in a news release.

