Wood County man given lengthy sentence for sexual assault of a child

Jim Wheeler Office of the Wood County Criminal District Attorney

District Attorney Jim Wheeler today announced that on November 28, 2017, a Wood County Jury for the 402nd Judicial District Court found Lucas Ray Evans, age 36, guilty on four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (Enhanced).

Following a hearing on punishment, the jury assessed a sentence of Ninety-Nine (99) years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each count. The Honorable Jeff Fletcher presided over the trial and Attorney Pro-Tern Tom Burton presented the cases for the State of Texas. The State moved that the sentence in each case to run consecutively, and Judge Fletcher entered an order granting such motion.



