Cuney police nab two for drugs in traffic stop

Cuney police have arrested two Fort Worth men accused of traveling through the area with packaged-for-sale marijuana and cocaine.

Angel Fuentes-Melendez, 18, and Juan Manuel Archila-Ferreiros, 20, are each charged with third-degree possession of a dangerous drug, state-jail felony possession of marijuana and Class-A misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police Chief Greg Sinkfield said an officer stopped a 2016 Kia Rio driving on US 175. The officer reported a smell of marijuana and searched the car and found a half-pound of marijuana, cocaine, a gun and about $100 in cash.

Sinkfield said the drugs were packaged to sell and hidden in a canister in the trunk.

