Dallas DA's office: Domestic violence case against Johnny Manziel officially dismissed

A domestic violence case against a Tyler native and former NFL quarterback has been officially dismissed.

The case against Johnny Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns player, was officially dismissed on Nov. 22, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

Back in November 2016, Manziel reached a deal with prosecutors for the conditional dismissal of the case.

Manziel was facing a Class A misdemeanor assault/domestic violence charge for a 2016 incident involving his ex-girlfriend who he was accused of hitting and threatening to kill.

Investigators say the Browns quarterback and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley got into a fight at a hotel and Crowley claims Manziel hit her so hard she lost her hearing. The incident allegedly happened on Jan. 30 at the Zaza Hotel. The report also states that Manziel hit Crowley while driving her vehicle back to Fort Worth.

The arrest and a series of off-field incidents led to the Cleveland Browns cutting Manziel.

