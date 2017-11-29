Gift of Love: Joe

Joe had a behind the scenes experience at the KLTV studios meeting Meteorologist Katie Vossler and getting to try out the weather wall.



Joe has an easy going nature and comedic spirit! He enjoys spending most of his time outdoors, whether it is tending to the farm animals, helping to build a new animal pen, or riding his bike or ATV.



"I enjoy riding horses and riding four wheelers. Going out and checking cows and feeding them. Helping the family out. Just enjoy farming life," Joe said.



So it's no surprise when it comes to school, his favorite subject is in line with his favorite activities.



"Ag, Ag is probably my most favorite," Joe said, "Being able to weld and learn more about animals."



Joe is developing excellent skills in woodworking and other creative projects. He has his own lathe that he uses to make wooden writing pens designed by him. Joe would like to be a welder or a chiropractor; he is still nailing down which one he is interested in more.



As for his other interests, Joe loves movies.



"I like Westerns and I like action movies," Joe said.



Joe says going to church and listening to the music is a big part of his life. Which is why he only has one wish.



"I would go back in time to meet Jesus and spend some time with him. More than likely, that would be the thing I would do." Joe said.



Joe would do great in a home that has other children and pets. He is an exceptional young man who is anxious and eager to meet his forever family, a family that can show Joe the Gift of Love.

