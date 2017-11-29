2nd Henderson County tire dumping suspect arrested

Eustace police have arrested a Mabank man who is the second suspect in the investigation of a large number of tires on a Henderson County roads.

Matthew Dale Gage, 17, is charged with illegal dumping of 1,000 pounds or more.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fire marshal met with a county commissioner on Oct. 24, about an illegal dump on County Road 1220 and County Road 1403 in Malakoff. A county employee told the commissioner they were at the site and were trying to remove tires which were blocking the road when Ryan Liam Buford, 19, Gage and one other man pulled up with a 16-foot flatbed trailer filled with used tires.

The employees said they questioned the men and that the men said they were using GPS and it sent them there by mistake while they were on the way to Cherokee Shores Subdivision and they said they did not dump any tires on any public roadway.

A further investigation revealed one of the men was paid to haul away the tires, but not to dump them illegally.

Buford was arrested on the same charge in early November. Gage was booked in on the charge on Tuesday and he has posted a $5,000 bond.

