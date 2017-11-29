Whitehouse High School confirms no danger after reports of gas smell

Students at an East Texas high school were momentarily re-located after reports of a gas smell.

According to Whitehouse ISD's spokesperson Nikki Simmons, students from the science halls were relocated to the school's auditorium after reports of a gas smell.

It was later discovered that there was no danger in the report and that a student had simply left a valve on in one of the science rooms, Simmons said.

Simmons added that students who were relocated from the science halls will continue their classes in the gym and commons area.

Parents have been alerted, according to Simmons.

