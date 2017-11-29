Man pleads guilty to 2016 Longview murder

A man arrested for a 2016 murder has now entered a guilty plea.

Brenndrick Lilly was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of Devin Newson, 20, of Longview. According to the D.A., as part of the plea, Lilly will also plead guilty to an Aggravated Robbery and be sentenced to 20 years incarceration.

On May 23, 2016, Newson was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road. Lilly along with two co-conspirators set up a drug deal with the victim. Lilly and his co-defendants planned to rob the victim of his marijuana and money.

During the robbery, Lilly brandished a handgun. The victim reached for the firearm. Lilly pulled the trigger causing the bullet to pass through the victim’s body, according to the Gregg County District Attorney.

Longview Police arrived on scene minutes after the shots fired call was dispatched. They located a spent shell casing in the parking lot and a fired bullet in the victim’s car.

In August of 2016, two others were arrested along with Lilly - Kentrell Jorail Smith, 20 and Kambresha Williams, 21, both of Longview. Smith and Williams were also charged with murder.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant reveals new details in Longview homicide

RELATED:

+3 arrested in connection with May homicide in Longview

+Longview murder suspect transported to Gregg County Jail

+Three indicted on murder charges in Longview shooting

+Arrest warrant reveals new details in Longview homicide

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.