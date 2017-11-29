7onScene: Trial continues for man accused in fatal collision that killed Tyler woman

The trial for the man accused in the wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman in Tyler continues today.

James Fulton was indicted in November on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of Haile Beasley.

The wreck occurred in May on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Police said at the time that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

After field sobriety tests, Tyler police determined that Fulton was not intoxicated, but police say they did *not request blood to be drawn from Fulton at the time of the crash.

Wednesday marked Day 3 of Fulton's trial.

