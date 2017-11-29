VIDEO: Gregg County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who burglarized building

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the suspects who burglarized a building.

The burglary occurred at 3200 N Hwy 259 in Longview, on Sunday, Nov. 27 around 7 A.M.

The suspects drove up in a black SUV and stole two Honda EU2000i generators and a Stihl Trimmer along with other items.

If anyone has any information in regards to the persons in the video you are asked to contact Investigator Robinson at (903)237-2536. Or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

