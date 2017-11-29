Space heater causes mobile home fire in Gregg County

A space heater is to blame for a mobile home fire Tuesday night, according to The Longview Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire in the 100 block of E. Pliler Precise Road just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival fire crews arrived and found a mobile home approximately 60% involved in fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric space heater being used in the back bedroom. The space heater was placed too close to the bed, according to officials.

There was one occupant home at the time of the fire and she was able to escape with no injuries due to there being working smoke detectors in the residence.

