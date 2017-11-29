SCSO searching for suspect who stole pickup, owner thrown off hood of vehicle

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who stole a pickup Tuesday night.

The complainant reported that he had left the keys inside his 4-door Ford F350 pickup at his residence in the 100 block of Surry Trail in Tyler. Just before 10:30 p.m. he heard the vehicle start up in his driveway.

The victim reportedly ran outside as his vehicle was being driven off the property. The victim jumped on the hood of the vehicle and the suspect continued to drive with him on top of the vehicle.

The victim was thrown off the vehicle and his head hit the ground. He also suffered a laceration to his hand and was possibly knocked unconscious for a brief time. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

