Ex-Hallsville coach pleads no-contest to assault charges

A former Hallsville ISD coach has pleaded no-contest to criminal charges in connection to incidents while he was employed with the school.

The county clerk’s office confirmed Dean Michael McDaniel entered the plea in Judge Joe Black’s courtroom on Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of Class-A misdemeanor assault causes bodily injury. Black sentenced him to four years of deferred adjudication.

McDaniel had previously been charged with improper relationship with a student. His trial ended in a mistrial in August.

According to court records, the charges were dropped to misdemeanors on Monday and McDaniel entered the plea on Tuesday.

As part of the no-contest plea, McDaniel has 30 days to appeal.

According to a previous report, McDaniel was accused of showering with male students and having them stretch while in the nude.

The defense argued McDaniel never made sexual advances and had no sexual intent in his actions.

RELATED:

+Family of Hallsville ISD coach says they will 'battle on' after mistrial, feel confident of acquittal

+Ex-Hallsville coach arrested for improper relationship with student

+Ex-Hallsville coach taken into custody on three counts of indecency with a child

+Trial for former Hallsville ISD coach completes second day

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.