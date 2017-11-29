Titus County Sheriff's Office investigating several vehicle burglaries

The Titus County Sheriff's Office is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Monday night.

The vehicle burglaries happened in the Eastwood Hills Subdivision on CR 4220 during the night on Nov. 27.

Numerous firearms were stolen from one of several vehicles what were pilfered.

Titus County Sheriff's is asking anyone with information in this case or who observed a suspicious vehicle or persons in that area, to contact the Titus County Sheriff's Office with the information.If someone has information in this case and wishes to remain anonymous, they may also contact the North East Texas Area Crime Stoppers with the information.

Titus County Sheriff's Office strongly recommends citizens lock their vehicles when parked. This type of activity customarily increases around the holiday season. The department strongly recommends the use of some type of cameras if possible around homes which can prove invaluable in the event that things like this happen.

