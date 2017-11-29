Freedom Fighters: Pearl Harbor

Bud Taylor, an 18-year-old gunner's mate aboard the U.S.S Pennsylvania, had just finished breakfast that Sunday morning, when 'all hell broke loose' on the usually peaceful island of Hawaii.

"It didn't take just a minute. First wave that come over, we knew what was happening."

What was happening was a massive surprise attack by 353 Japanese fighters, bombers and torpedo planes on the American fleet anchored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Although the Pennsylvania sustained two bomb hits, Taylor didn't know until after the attack that a case of mistaken identity probably saved his life.

"We was the flagship. We weren't where we were supposed to be. We were supposed to be in the 10/10 dock."

The Pennsylvania, with an admiral aboard, was a primary target of the attack. But its sister ship, the Arizona, was in its dock and the ships looked so much alike, the Arizona received the brunt of the attack. Eight bombs and one torpedo hit the Arizona, but it was the explosion of the ship's magazine that dealt its death blow, engulfing it in flames, half sinking it, and taking most of its crew with it.

"I looked up real quick and a plane was going over. I saw what it was so I went toward my battle station and I was about halfway there before the alarm went off to man your guns."

C.A. Wilkinson was aboard the Tangier, the first ship to fire back at the enemy. Of the 29 Japanese planes destroyed in the attack, three of them were hit by tangier gunners.

"There were so many of them, I had no idea when the Arizona or any of those ships got hit. The one I was on got hit."

John Dodd was aboard the U.S.S. Maryland when two bombs hit the ship. While the crew of the Maryland bravely fought off attacking Japanese planes, ships around here were sinking, trapping many of its sailors below deck. In his nightmares, Dodd can still hear the tapping of the trapped sailors.

"They were hitting, tapping the ship for 44 days."

The Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that December morning was devastating, with 3,435 casualties, loss of severe damage to 188 aircraft, eight battleships, three cruisers, and four other vessels.

The attack proclaimed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a "date which will live in infamy". was to plunge America into World War II.

Bud Taylor, C.A. Wilkinson, and John Dodd all survived the Pearl Harbor attack and went on to fight for their country, with the battle cry, "Remember Pearl Harbor" forever in their memories.

