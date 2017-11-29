Wednesday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Afternoon high temperatures near 70 degrees

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A mild start with temperatures in the 50s and a cold front right on our door step this morning. Some dense fog has developed ahead of the front, so give yourself some extra time on your morning commute. Southwest winds this morning will turn to the northwest by midday as the front moves through. A very slight chance for a sprinkle or two along the front this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures still reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Northwest winds will be fairly light behind the cold front. Another cold front will move through tomorrow morning with mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon and temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and nice for Friday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. A warming trend brings afternoon temperatures back into the 70s for the weekend and another cold front is on the way for the middle of next week.

