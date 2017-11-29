Longview's Travin Howard should be good to go for Big 12 title g - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview's Travin Howard should be good to go for Big 12 title game

Howard should return after missing the last two games. Howard should return after missing the last two games.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

TCU meanwhile has huge contest this coming weekend. The newly 11th ranked Horned Frogs are set to take on number three Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

And here's good news for TCU. Longview product and linebacker Travin Howard is expected to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Howard leads the Horned Frogs in tackles this season and actually, no one has more tackle under head coach Gary Patterson than the East Texan.

