Coming off sixth shutout, West Rusk ready for biggest test yet

Playing December football at the high school level is special. Just ask New Diana who will take the field for a regional semifinal game on Thursday

night for the first time since 1995.



Over 15 East Texas programs in fact are still alive, and another team in West Rusk isn't too familiar with this type of success. The 10 and 1 Raiders though are in the third round for the second time in three years thanks to a stout defense that recently recorded shutout number six on the year.

On top of that, led by Texas A&M commit Tyree Wilson, West Rusk is giving up an average of seven points per game.



It's fair to say, head coach John Frazier and company face their biggest test yet on Friday night. Tradition rich Newton, who has won at least 12 games

in four of the past five years is up next. The Eagles by the way are putting up an average of 56 points per game behind super star running back

Darwin Barlow.



Raiders football has never advanced to the state semifinals, but the 2015 squad was just one win shy. While it will take two more victories to make history

there are a lot of similarities between the two teams. And for these boys to have a chance to rewrite the record book they must first take down

a powerhouse program.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.