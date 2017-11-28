Coming off sixth shutout, West Rusk ready for biggest test yet

Playing December football at the high school level is special. Just ask New Diana who will take the field for a regional semifinal game on Thursday night for the first time since 1995. Over 15 East Texas programs in fact are still alive, and another team in West Rusk isn't too familiar with this type of success. The 10 and 1 Raiders though are in the third round for the second time in three years..More >>
Lufkin is in unfamiliar territory as they play Westfield Saturday in New Caney. No one on the team has been this far in the playoffs since going to high school.
The Thanksgiving break gave high school football fans plenty to be thankful for. There are plenty of teams across East Texas that still have a shot at a state championship.
TCU meanwhile has huge contest this coming weekend. The newly 11th ranked Horned Frogs are set to take on number three Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T stadium in Arlington. And here's good news for TCU. Longview product and linebacker Travin Howard is expected to play.
