Mount Pleasant coach, teacher fired for allegedly having 'inappropriate communication' with students

A Mount Pleasant Junior High School history teacher and football coach was fired Monday night.

The Mount Pleasant School Board voted to terminate Justin Choate's employment agreement with the district, for having "inappropriate communication" with more than one student.

Mount Pleasant Superintendent Judd Marshall tells KLTV News Choate is now under investigation by the TEA, CPS, the Titus County District Attorney and various law enforcement agencies.

Marshall stresses they are not investigating inappropriate touching, only inappropriate communication.

He says the safety of students and staff is the most important. And, because of that, they acted very quickly once they were tipped off to the allegations.

This is an ongoing investigation.

