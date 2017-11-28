Military mom surprises her kids for the holidays

Private First Class, Stormie Martin, has been away for almost a year serving in the U.S. army. But she was able to come home and surprise her four young boys.

"This [is] our first time being around each other in three months," she said.



Her sons had no idea their mom would be waiting for them when they returned to school from a field trip. They were surprised to say the least.

Martin didn't know how her sons would react when they saw her; but like any little boy they shared important news.

"Momma guess what; I got new shoes," her son said.

Martin said she joined the military for her kids.

"I would do anything for [my kids]; I mean I'm in the military now so to me that is the ultimate protection that is the ultimate sacrifice that I can make sure that my children and everybody else's children is going to be okay to sleep at night," she said.



Her four young sons were excited to see her. Martin said they're all looking forward to spending the holidays together.

"After today I get to take off the uniform for a little while and be mom," she said.

