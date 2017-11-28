2018 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' Miracle Child to light the Tyler Christmas Tree

When Renae and Casey Bryans became foster parents, they didn't know what to expect when they received a call about three week old Jack.

"Even though we already had three other kids, we kind of looked at each other and thought, 'what in the world are we doing with an infant over again?'" Casey Bryans said.



But they quickly realized Jack was meant to be part of their family.

"Then the process played out and the possibility of him becoming our forever child; it's hard to put into words to explain what that feels like," he said.



Soon after being adopted, Jack was diagnosed with Leigh's Syndrome; an incurable neurological disorder that affects his entire body. Bryans said he just wants his son to be happy.

"Our family changed again when Jack got the diagnoses that he has, and it's a hard diagnosis, but Jack's a joy to be around," he said. "It's a struggle, it can be hard; life does look different, but we just have to figure out a way that Jack can continue to be a normal four-year-old."

Jack will represent the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 2018. His first official job is to light the city's Christmas tree.

"He's going to love it; he can be a little bit of a ham sometimes and, like I said, he likes to make people laugh, so I don't know, he may get his giggle box turned on and just start going or he may be a little shy," he said. "So we are just kind of waiting to see what his reaction is going to be."



Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Director Robin Rowan said this gives the family an opportunity to see their child honored in the community.

"I think it's a special opportunity, not just for Jack," she said. "You know Jack's four and he's going to love Santa Claus and lighting the tree and seeing all the lights and things but I think [it's a great opportunity] for his family just to see him represented in this way and honored."

Jack will light the city's Christmas tree on Butler Square this Thursday after the Tyler Christmas Parade.

