Residents concerned about reckless drivers on county roads

Residents near County Road 328 and FM 14 say they are worried about the carelessness of drivers in the area.

Employees of a tire shop right on FM 14 say the sound of speeding cars passing by the shop is part of their everyday.

“There have been many times that I have seen high speeds and accidents,” said one mechanic, Florentino Sanchez. “Just last week, down the road we almost got into an accident.”

When he learned about Tuesday’s fatal wreck in which a man was hit by a car, he was not surprised. He says down any county road in that area he always sees drivers texting, speeding, and moving in and out of lanes.

“This business is right by the road,” said Sanchez. “So, when we try to turn in, we have to be fast because the cars behind us are speeding and are not slowing down.”

Sanchez fears one day a car will lose control and end up inside the tire shop. He hopes drivers realize they need to pay attention.

Residents along FM 14 say people often walk on roads in that area since many live near where they work.



