Man charged with child endangerment after chase in Cherokee County

Cuney police have arrested a Mississippi man following a high-speed chase in Cherokee County Sunday in which he was driving with a three-year-old in the vehicle.

Thomas Greene Bodiford, 34, of Gulfport, Miss., is charged with third-degree evading arrest, state-jail felonies endangering a child and DWI with child, Misdemeanor A resisting arrest and Misdemeanor A unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police Chief Greg Sinkfield said an officer was patrolling State Highway 155 when he found a truck going 80 miles per hour. The officer pulled the truck over and began speaking with Bodiford. Sinkfield said the officer took Bodiford’s driver’s license and went to his car to run it. Sinkfield said Bodiford then sped away from the scene.

Sinkfield said the chase went to Jacksonville and police there and deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office joined in to help. Bodiford finally pulled over after he ran over a spike strip which deflated all four tires.

Sinkfield said Bodiford was driving with his three-year-old daughter in the back seat. A family member took custody of her while Bodiford was being arrested.

Bodiford was arrested on Sunday and released Monday after posting a $24,000 collective bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.