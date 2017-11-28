Smith County jury duty canceled Wednesday

If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for duty on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, it has been canceled.

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty Wednesday with their yellow cards don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

No new panels will be needed Wednesday, Smith County according to Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett.

If you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

