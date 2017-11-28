LIVE: ETMC-Tyler hosts annual Christmas Tree lighting

The East Texas Medical Center Tyler is celebrating its 30th annual Christmas tree lighting along a cardiac survivor.

After suffering a heart attack, six blockages and undergoing open heart surgery, Rocky Gill, president/CEO of Tyler’s Express Employment Clydesdale, was named this year’s tree lighting ambassador.

The official lighting ceremony will begin at 5:20 p.m. but anyone who is interested can take their photos with Santa or with the Express Employment Clydesdale horses.

