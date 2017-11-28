Victim killed by falling tree identified in Anderson County

A Frankston man was killed this morning in Anderson County after a tree fell on his vehicle.

Ricky A. Casey, 58, of Frankston was killed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to DPS.

Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-837 near the city of Frankston.

A preliminary crash investigation released by DPS shows that Casey was traveling east on FM-837 when a falling tree landed on the vehicle crushing its cab.

Casey was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Todd. His body was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

