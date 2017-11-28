First female police chief in Henderson County dies at 78

According to Gun Barrel City officials, a former police chief for the city has died after a short illness.



The City said that Mabelle Lane Ross worked for the city's police department from 1985 through 2012. For some of those years, 2004-2009, she served as police chief. In fact, she was the first black police officer in Gun Barrel City, and the first female police chief in Henderson County.





According to Kathi Nailling, a friend of Ross' and a journalist with the Athens Daily Review, Mabelle began as a dispatcher with Gun Barrel City, then went to the police academy, became an officer and, eventually, police chief. After her time as chief, the City named the street beside the department Mabelle Lane in her honor.



Nailing shared some details after years of knowing Mabelle and that she learned after talking to Ross' parents, Peter and Sidney Ross. She said that the Mabelle had been friends with their daughter, who died as a teenager. Mabelle had lost her parents, herself, and eventually, the Ross' adopted her as their own daughter. From then on, she went by Mabelle Lane Ross.



Ross never married, and had no children, Nailling said. She enjoyed fishing on Cedar Creek Lake, where the family's home was located.



According to Eubanks Cedar-Creek Funeral Home, who will be handling arrangements for Ross, she was 78 years old and had been in a nursing home with an illness in recent weeks.



