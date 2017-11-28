7OnScene: Trial underway for driver accused in fatal Tyler collision

A Tyler man is on trial today following a May wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman.

James Fulton was indicted in November on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of Haile Beasley.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES.

The wreck occurred in May on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Police said at the time that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

After field sobriety tests, Tyler police determined that Fulton was not intoxicated, but police say they did *not request blood to be drawn from Fulton at the time of the crash.

Tuesday marked Day 2 of Fulton's trial.

Related

+Man involved in head-on collision death of E. Texas woman indicted

+Tyler police identify woman killed in head-on collision

+Tyler police determine driver in fatal wreck was not intoxicated

+Family of Tyler woman killed in collision trying to keep her memory alive

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.