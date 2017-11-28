Tyler Fire responds to early morning house fire, no injuries

Tyler fire responded to the call of an early morning fire at a residence.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Idel Street in Tyler.

Upon arrival around 6:30 a.m. fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, according to the Tyler Fire Marshal's office.

Damage was contained mostly to a bedroom in the residence. The home did sustain smoke damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

