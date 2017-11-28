Tyler Fire responds to early morning house fire, no injuries

Cuney police have arrested a Mississippi man following a high-speed chase in Cherokee County Sunday in which he was driving with a three-year-old in the vehicle.More >>
Cuney police have arrested a Mississippi man following a high-speed chase in Cherokee County Sunday in which he was driving with a three-year-old in the vehicle.More >>
If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for duty on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, it’s your lucky day.More >>
If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for duty on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, it’s your lucky day.More >>
The East Texas Medical Center Tyler is celebrating its 30th annual Christmas tree lighting along a cardiac survivor.More >>
The East Texas Medical Center Tyler is celebrating its 30th annual Christmas tree lighting along a cardiac survivor.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
A Frankston man was killed this morning in Anderson County after a tree fell on his vehicle.More >>
A Frankston man was killed this morning in Anderson County after a tree fell on his vehicle.More >>