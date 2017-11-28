Tyler police searching for suspects who robbed victims at gunpoint, stole marijuana, firearm

Tyler police are searching for the two men who they say robbed victims at gunpoint and stole marijuana.

Devonte Antoinne Black, 23, and Dikembi Spencer, 19, are both wanted men in Tyler.

According to police, on Nov. 14 between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. an aggravated robbery occurred at the Fox Run Apartments, located in the 2600 block of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Black and Spencer both allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint and stole one pound of marijuana and a firearm.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or

Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.