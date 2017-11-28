Boil water notice issued for Pritchett area

Pritchett Water Supply:

Due to a line break and reduced pressure in the Pritchett area from Hwy 155 South, FM 1404, County Roads: Cherry Laurel, Chinaberry, Crabapple, Coconut, Holloway, Crepe Myrtle, portions of Locust and Scrub Pine, The Texas Commission of Environment Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, Pritchett Water Supply Cooperation, 2300012 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase boiled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Manager, Robbie Arrington of Pritchett Water Supply Corp. at 903-734-5438 or 903-720-4638, or Rex Sweat at 903-720-2873.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.