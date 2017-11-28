Trial begins for suspect charged with murder of Longview man

The trial for one of the men accused of contributing to the murder of a Longview man, in 2016, has begun in Gregg County.

Brenndrick Kesean Lilly, 22, of Longview is in Judge Alfonso Charles's courtroom this morning.

In May, three people were arrested in connection with the May 23, 2016, homicide of Devin Newson, 20, of Longview. Newson was found deceased near a vehicle after police were called to the Food Fast Exxon station in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road.

An autopsy report revealed Newson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

In August of 2016, two others were arrested along with Lilly. Kentrell Jorail Smith, 20 and Kambresha Williams, 21, all of Longview were both charged with murder.

A police document revealed Lilly may have fired the shot that killed Newson. Investigators spoke with Williams, who told police she was Newson's girlfriend, and she gave several conflicting stories.

Read more here.

Lilly was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $760,000 bond.

The trial is scheduled to last two or three days.

Related:

+3 arrested in connection with May homicide in Longview

+Longview murder suspect transported to Gregg County Jail

+Three indicted on murder charges in Longview shooting

+Arrest warrant reveals new details in Longview homicide

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.