Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck north of Tyler identified

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning wreck north of Tyler.

Friends and co-workers of Michael Edward Jowers' tell KLTV 7 he was walking home from work at John Soules Foods Inc. when he was killed.

DPS released the following statement:

At approximately 1:48 AM, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on FM-14 in Smith County, 2.5 miles north of the city of Tyler. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 1984 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by 33 year-old Danny Keith McMiller of Tyler, was traveling north bound on FM-14 when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian has been identified as 55 year-old Michael Edward Jowers of Tyler. Jowers was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cowart, his body was taken to Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Nest of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

