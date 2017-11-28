Pedestrian dies in early morning wreck north of Tyler

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning wreck north of Tyler.

According to DPS officials, around 2 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Farm-to-Market Road 14 north of N. Loop 323 near County Road 328.

The identity of the person killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

