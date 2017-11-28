Four-vehicle wreck slows 110 Van Hwy near FM 849

Highway patrol troopers and EMS are en route to a 4-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway north of Tyler.

Authorities say just before 7:45 a.m., four vehicles collided on 110 Van Highway near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 849 near the Mount Sylvan area.

Injuries are reported, but how many and the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

