Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A cool start with fair skies and light winds. South winds will be breezy this afternoon, gusting up to 15-20 mph at times. Mostly sunny and warmer than average with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that reaches the area by tomorrow morning. A very slight chance for rain with the cold front, but most places will remain dry. Temperatures will still reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon. A second cold front moves in Thursday with a bit more of a cool down by the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine and a warming trend is expected through early next week.

