With this simple cake made from five ingredients you likely always have in your kitchen, you can make a dessert anytime! This comes in handy when you or your family has a craving for something sweet. Add your favorite nuts, berries, etc. to customize it to your liking.
5-ingredient cake with berries by Mama Steph
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
3/4 cups sugar
1 egg
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup oil
Plus, your favorite add-ins. I used one cup of fresh cranberries and added the juice of one orange, just for extra flavor.
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Make a well in the center, and add the remaining ingredients, and stir until you have a batter with no flour clumps left.
Pour your add-ins into the batter; one cup of cranberries, or blueberries, etc. Stir just until incorporated.
Spread into an 8x8" baking dish you have sprayed with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes; check with toothpick.
Enjoy!
