With this simple cake made from five ingredients you likely always have in your kitchen, you can make a dessert anytime! This comes in handy when you or your family has a craving for something sweet. Add your favorite nuts, berries, etc. to customize it to your liking.



5-ingredient cake with berries by Mama Steph

Ingredients



2 1/2 cups self-rising flour

3/4 cups sugar

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup oil

Plus, your favorite add-ins. I used one cup of fresh cranberries and added the juice of one orange, just for extra flavor.



Method:



In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Make a well in the center, and add the remaining ingredients, and stir until you have a batter with no flour clumps left.



Pour your add-ins into the batter; one cup of cranberries, or blueberries, etc. Stir just until incorporated.



Spread into an 8x8" baking dish you have sprayed with cooking spray.



Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes; check with toothpick.

Enjoy!