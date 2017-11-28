Jason Witten shuts down Tennessee coach rumor

I fell weird even talking about this, but Jason Witten is still all in with the Cowboys. After Tennessee, Witten's Alma Mater, backed out of an agreement with Greg Schiano as its new head coach, rumors starting flying that Witten would leave Dallas mid-season to go coach the Volunteers.

During his media session Monday afternoon, the 15-year tight end denied those reports and says he feels to good to consider a move like that

at this point.



Witten, who played for Tennessee from 2000 to 2002, currently owns numerous Cowboys records including receptions, receiving yards, and most games played.



