Union Grove basketball hosts "Team Brock" night

From 2013 to 2015, Union Grove boys basketball made a name for itself around East Texas by qualifying for the playoffs in three straight years for the first time in program history. Along the way, the Lions also captured their first district championship in 54 years.



Another successful campaign might be on the horizon for head coach Dee Lewis and company, but Monday night's non-district game against Avinger had very little to do with basketball.

Instead, everyone was "Team Brock."



Sure there were warmups and starting lineups. Putting the ball in the basket though was far from the ultimate goal.



Brock Gumm is a third grader at Union Grove ISD, but the youngster hasn't been in school in recent weeks. That's because Brock is currently in a Houston

hospital battling bone cancer. In fact, he's been fighting the disease for the past several years..



While Brock has shown to be a fighter, it is a little harder these days around campus to keep hope alive, because doctors just gave Brock a month to live.



If anyone in the school district can relate to the Gumm family, it is coach Lewis. His wife died due to complications in labor back in 2015. The Lion community

was there for Lewis in his time of grieving, so this decision to make t-shirts for Brock, and give all proceeds from this evening to Gumm family was a no brainer. At the same time however, emotions were flowing.

