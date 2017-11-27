Local experts explain net neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission released their final proposal for ending what's known as net neutrality.



“Because of it (net neutrality), you can go to any website without being blocked. Also, your content, whether people like it or not, you can post it with net neutrality,” said Tom Roberts, Chair of the Computer Science Department of UT Tyler.



If net neutrality were to be undone, Roberts says one of the biggest fears is the possibility of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and carriers to play favorites with companies willing to pay up.

“They can cut out Netflix and make a deal with Hulu, and make them get priority,” said Roberts.



Essentially, without net neutrality, ISPs could potentially block certain contacts and charge extra for some services like Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix.



Associate professor of Business Law at UT Tyler Tammy Cowart says there are some who want net neutrality gone.



“The major telecommunication companies are arguing against net neutrality because they say they need freedom to process structure and make more investments and infrastructure,” said Cowart.



Telecommunication companies also say with more investment comes more job opportunities.



Both UT Tyler faculty say that until the FCC votes, the best thing you can do is continue to educate yourself on this issue.

The FCC is set to vote on the future of net neutrality on December 14.



