Over 400 angels remain on Salvation Army Tree

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program has been running for the past thirty years. This holiday season, the organization is serving 2,500 children in East Texas.

Volunteers look to serve those families who are struggling financially and can't afford the extra expense of gifts.

“So many people just have trouble putting food on the table and just paying their bills every month and it’s very difficult to come up with extras at Christmas time for the kids," volunteer, Phyllis Weiss said.

Thousands of holiday shoppers have been out and about the past few days for Black Friday and other holiday shopping events. Volunteers said they've seen an increase in angel adoptions during this time; especially at the Broadway Square Mall.

“It’s very heartwarming to see so many people give," Weiss said. "So many people that are most generous are people that you can kind of tell they don’t really have that much extra to give but they’re just willing to share and help their fellow man.”

But there are plenty of East Texas angels still waiting to be adopted.

“So we still have over 400 angels that need adoption and so we encourage people to come out to the mall or call the Salvation Army to get an angel," Salvation Army Captain Nicole Parker said.

Captain Parker said she appreciates the support of the Tyler community. She knows firsthand what this program can do for a family.

“I was one of the children that was hanging on a tree many years ago, and so I know first and foremost the impact somebody adopting an angel can have," she said.

The largest number of angels remaining can be found at the Broadway Square Mall location. If you decide to adopt an angel this year, all new and unwrapped gifts must be brought back to any Angel Tree location or the Salvation Army by Sunday, December 10.

