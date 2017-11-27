Tyler mom accused of exposing child to meth, weed

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Tyler woman accused of using drugs in front of her 2-year-old child.

Felicia Marie Strickland, 32, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was checking out a child abuse case on Oct. 4 and learned from CPS that a 2-year-old girl’s hair follicle test came back positive for meth. The child was removed from Strickland’s custom on Sept. 22.

According to the affidavit, CPS began their investigation on Aug. 6 and their report alleged Strickland was under the influence of drugs while caring for her daughter. The report stated that on Aug. 8, Strickland denied having any drug abuse issues and had not used marijuana or meth for three years. On Aug. 11, she was tested and the test came back a week later, showing Strickland had cocaine, marijuana and meth in her system.

After a second positive test, CPS determined Strickland’s problem impaired her ability to care for her child.

Strickland was arrested on Wednesday. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

